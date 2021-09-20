Mizoram's Younger Population Worse Affected in Covid; State Attributes Aggressive Testing To High Cases

With Mizoram reporting an average of over coronavirus 1000 cases daily the past week, the state’s Covid-19 positivity rate has been higher compared to other states. The Union Ministry, in a briefing on September 16, said that Mizoram has emerged as a state of concern. A team from the center has already visited the state and are said to submit the report soon.

A significant pattern that has been observed in the state is that as many as 3, 192 children between 11 and 20 years have been affected by the virus in the first half of September. The Health Department is reportedly having continuous meetings to review the pandemic situation in the state.

In this month so far, 2,850 Covid-19 cases have been detected among children below 10 years and 2,997 cases have been detected between the age group of 21 and 30 years.

The Health Minister informed that 16,158 Covid-19 cases were reported from 85 localities in Aizawl and 406 villages. Dr Pachua Lalmalsawma from the state health department told News18, “We are doing aggressive testing; I personally feel that this is the reason for numbers going up. That day we saw from Siaha district in two days 500 cases have come. We are trying everything; community transmission has started.”

RELATED NEWS Mizoram Extends Lockdown Till May 31 Despite Being Declared Green Zone, CM Says Crucial to Ensure Safety

“But I feel that in other states they are not testing like us,” said Lalmalsawma.

While the health department admitted that this has taken place due to negligence of certain sections of people, they also believe that the reason for high numbers is due to ramped up testing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here