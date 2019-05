MJPRU Result 2019, UP B.Ed Result 2019 Declared by Ruhalkhand University at upbed2019.in

| In Uttar Pradesh, the examination convener Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University (MJPRU), Bareli announced the UP B.Ed Result 2019 and UP B.Ed JEE result 2019. The result of state level teaching entrance exam UP B.Ed JEE published via online mode by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University, located in Bareli. However, it is confirmed that the UP B.Ed Result 2019 for JEE will be published before May 15 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University’s official website upbed2019.in 1- Visit the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhalkhand University's website upbed2019.in 2- On homepage, you will get UP B.Ed Result 2019 link, click it3- On new window, enter the required details4- Hit submit button5- Your UP B.Ed Result 2019 will be on the screen6- Download and take a print out for future referenceThe Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination called as UP B.ED JEE was held on April 15 for the current academic batch 2019-2022. Post 2019 UP B.Ed Result declaration, process for online counseling will start in the month of June. Qualifying candidates will pursue three-year long Bachelors of Education degree course at government or private college located across Uttar Pradesh. The college/university allotment will be based on rank of candidates on the final UP B.Ed merit list.