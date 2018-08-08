English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MK Stalin Breaks Down Upon Learning Madras Court Ruling Allowing Karunanidhi Burial at Marina
The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn’t a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there.
MK Stalin breaks down amidst emotional family members after the Madras High Court allows DMK patriarch Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach.
Loading...
Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday broke down and the party cadre sent up a big roar on hearing that the Madras High Court has allowed M Karunanidhi, DMK president for nearly 50 years and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to be buried at the Marina beach.
Stalin, who was standing by his father’s mortal remains, got teary-eyed and joined his hands thanking everybody present. He was being consoled by his associates and party leaders. At one moment as Stalin seemed overcome with emotion, party leader A Raja put his arms around him. Kanimozhi too was seen consoling her brother. The cadre shouted in relief.
The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn’t a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there.
The AIADMK government, citing legal hurdles, offered a two-acre site at Gandhi Mandapam on Sardar Patel Road, opposite Anna University. Former Chief Ministers C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj and Bhaktavatsalam have their memorials at the Gandhi Mandapam.
P Wilson, who appeared for the DMK at the special hearing this morning, said Karunanidhi should be accorded burial at Marina since he was a leader of the Dravidian movement. “Kamarajar and Gandhi Mandapam are in Adyar and not in Marina because ideologies of those leaders were different from leaders of Dravidian movement.”
Wilson also urged that a Marina burial for the Kalaignar was the popular wish, denying which might create a law and order situation.
The court, finally, settled the matter in DMK’s favour, leading to emotional cheers in the DMK camp and among Karunanidhi’s children MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at Rajaji Hall.
Also Watch
Stalin, who was standing by his father’s mortal remains, got teary-eyed and joined his hands thanking everybody present. He was being consoled by his associates and party leaders. At one moment as Stalin seemed overcome with emotion, party leader A Raja put his arms around him. Kanimozhi too was seen consoling her brother. The cadre shouted in relief.
The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn’t a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there.
The AIADMK government, citing legal hurdles, offered a two-acre site at Gandhi Mandapam on Sardar Patel Road, opposite Anna University. Former Chief Ministers C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj and Bhaktavatsalam have their memorials at the Gandhi Mandapam.
P Wilson, who appeared for the DMK at the special hearing this morning, said Karunanidhi should be accorded burial at Marina since he was a leader of the Dravidian movement. “Kamarajar and Gandhi Mandapam are in Adyar and not in Marina because ideologies of those leaders were different from leaders of Dravidian movement.”
Wilson also urged that a Marina burial for the Kalaignar was the popular wish, denying which might create a law and order situation.
The court, finally, settled the matter in DMK’s favour, leading to emotional cheers in the DMK camp and among Karunanidhi’s children MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at Rajaji Hall.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana All Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Bollywood?
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...