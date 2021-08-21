MK Stalin Sets 'Fitness Goals' as Video of Tamil Nadu CM Working Out in Gym Goes Viral

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin working out in a gym is going viral for setting ‘fitness goals’. Widely shared on social media, Stalin is seen engrossed in his routine during the 37-second clip.

Last month, Stalin, who had a resounding victory in the April-May elections, was spotted riding a bike to Mamallapuram and taking selfies with locals.

As the Chief Minister pedalled along with others, locals were surprised. The DMK leader also had a cup of tea at one of the roadside stalls.

In an interview in February, Stalin mentioned that yoga was a part of his daily routine.

Meanwhile, the DMK on Friday alleged that federalism was being “destroyed" in the country due to the “scant respect" BJP had for states’ rights and called for opposition unity to take on the saffron organisation, as its chief M K Stalin attended a virtual meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi today which deliberated on the subject.

Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with DMK Parliamentary Party Leader T R Baalu, attended the meeting of 19 non-BJP political parties chaired by Gandhi virtually, and also uploaded on his Twitter page, the joint statement of the opposition leaders, where they announced organising protests and demonstrations across the country from September 20 to 30, while urging the people to save India for a better tomorrow.

“Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for states’ rights and it is imperative that the opposition stands united at this hour. The recent Parliament session has witnessed our unity. It must grow stronger & DMK supports the joint statement in toto," Stalin said in the tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here