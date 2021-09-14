MLA Agnimitra Paul Greeted With ‘Go Back’ Slogans in Asansol After Landslide

Slogans of “Go Back" greeted BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul when she arrived in Asansol on Monday following the reports of damage to human lives and property in her constituency caused by the Kalipahari landslide. Upon her arrival, locals gheraoed her and raised slogans asking her to go back. However, Paul alleged that the ruling TMC was behind the protests.

The ECL (Eastern Coalfield Limited) has an abandoned mine in Asansol, which is situated near the Kalipahari area of the Asansol South Assembly constituency, where the landslide occurred yesterday. Tremors were felt since Sunday night, and before long, several houses started developing cracks in their walls. By Monday, the cracks had gotten considerably bigger and many houses collapsed.

Agnimitra flew down to Asansol as soon as she received the news. The MLA also got involved in a war of words with the ones who surrounded her. She claimed that the so-called protests were organised by the TMC and ordinary people have nothing to do with it.

A visibly angry Paul further claimed that the central government had sent funds to rehabilitate the residents of the area way back during the Left rule.

Paul questioned, “What’s the use of asking me to go back? I’ve been here for four months, while the TMC government has been in power for eleven years. Why couldn’t the government arrange for rehabilitation of residents to a safer area in all these years? Were they waiting for an accident like this to happen?”

The MLA added that she would speak to the ECL authorities about the issue of rehabilitation. The ECL authorities, however, allege that the houses were built illegally by forcibly occupying land adjacent to the mines.

