MLA Raj Chakraborty And TMC Workers Attacked in West Bengal’s Barrackpore

Noted Indian film director and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raj Chakraborty and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were attacked during a meeting in Hanuman Temple in West Bengal’s Barrackpore on Sunday evening.

According to West Bengal Police, MLA Raj Chakraborty did not suffer any major injuries in the incident, while several TMC party workers have suffered injuries in the incident. One of the TMC workers participating in the meeting has suffered fatal blows in the attack. He is being treated at a private hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition.

The Barrackpore MLA, the administrator of Barrackpore municipality Uttam Das and TMC vice-president of the district Joyjit Das were holding a meeting with party workers and locals at a Hanuman Temple under Titagarh police station area to solve a dispute over formation of temple committee.

A TMC worker who was attending the meeting said, “The meeting was called by the MLA to form a committee which had been pending since long due to disputes in its formation. The meeting was called to make blueprints of the new committee and to decide how the committee will manage the temple.”

The TMC worker added that more than 30 youths entered the temple premises and started attacking everyone participating in the meeting. “The goons also tried to attack MLA Raj Chakraborty but he was saved by his guards and party workers,” added the TMC worker.

At least eight TMC workers have suffered injuries in the attack. They were rushed to the local hospital for treatment and were released after being given first aid.

A complaint was lodged by the TMC workers at the Titagarh police station against unknown attackers. The Barrackpore Police soon after learning about the incident conducted several raids to arrest the attackers.

“We have arrested around 11 youths in connection with the attack. Raids are still being conducted to nab others involved in the attack,” said a police officer stationed at the Titagarh police station.

