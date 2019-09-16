Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Mumbai Metro 1,053 Jobs at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

The MMRDA Recruitment 2019 examination will include two formats of examination – computer-based text and paper-per format.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Apply for Mumbai Metro 1,053 Jobs at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in
Representative image.
MMRDA Recruitment 2019 | The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL), a Government of Maharashtra PSU, has started the application process for 1,053 posts in various sections. The MMRDA, also known as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), had invited applications for non-executive posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) last week.

Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website to fill up the form. Further, students are advised to go through the notification issued by MMRDA about the vacancies before applying. The official website of MMRDA is mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Important Dates

As per the official recruitment notification, the last date to apply for the for MMRDA Recruitment 2019 by October 7.

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited or Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has invited application for Station Manager, Station Controller, Section Engineer, Jr. Engineer, Train Operator, Chief Traffic Controller, Traffic Controller, Jr. Engineer(S&T), Safety Supervisor-I, Safety Supervisor-II, Senior Section Engineer, Technician-I, Technician-II and other posts.

Application are also invited for Helper, Security Supervisor, Finance Assistant, Supervisor (Customer Relation), Commercial Assistant, Store Supervisor, Jr. Engineer (Stores) and HR Assistant.

As per the MMRDA Recruitment notification 2019, the pay package will be in accordance to the 7th pay commission.

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Application Fee

The application fee for the vacancies issued by MMRDA differs from category to category. A general candidate has to pay Rs.300/-, whereas reserved candidate need to deposit Rs.150/- as online examination fee.

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

The MMRDA Recruitment 2019 examination will include two formats of examination – computer-based text and paper-per format. Candidates who will qualify in written examination will be called for document verification followed by an interview.

