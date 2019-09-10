Take the pledge to vote

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metro Announces 1,053 Jobs, Apply Online on mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

As per the official recruitment notification issued by MMRDA, the application will begin on September 16 and close by October 7.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
MMRDA Recruitment 2019 | The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has invited applications for 1,053 non-executive posts across various sections in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL). The notification about the vacancies has been published on the official website of MMRDA at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

Important Dates

As per the official recruitment notification issued by MMRDA, the application will begin on September 16 and close by October 7.

Vacancy details

The MMRDA has invited applications for Station Manager, Station Controller, Section Engineer, Jr. Engineer, Train Operator, Chief Traffic Controller, Traffic Controller, Jr. Engineer(S&T), Safety Supervisor-I, Safety Supervisor-II, Senior Section Engineer, Technician-I, Technician-II and other posts.

There are also vacancies for Helper, Security Supervisor, Finance Assistant, Supervisor (Customer Relation), Commercial Assistant, Store Supervisor, Jr. Engineer (Stores) and HR Assistant.

The package will be in accordance to the 7th pay commission.

Application Fee

To apply for the posts in MMRDA, a general candidate have to pay Rs.300/-, whereas reserved candidate have to pay Rs.150/- as Online Examination Fee.

Selection Procedure

The MMRDA Recruitment 2019 examination will include an Online Examination and Interview. The candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Document Verification and an Interview.

