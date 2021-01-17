MMRDA Recruitment 2021 Begins For 127 Posts at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in; Apply By February 8

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra has begun the recruitment drive and released vacancies for various posts. Under this, recruitments will be made for the posts of Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer Civil, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer S&T, Supervisor. As per the official notification, the appointments will be made for a total of 127 posts.

All those candidates who wish to apply online for these posts can register at the official website- mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. The last date to apply for MMRDA Recruitment 2021 is February 8. Candidates must note that only online application will be accepted for the recruitment drive.

In such a case, the candidates who want to apply, should apply before the due date, as after this no application will be accepted.

MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Assistant Manager: Candidates applying to the post of Assistant Manager should have a degree or diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized university/institute. Along with this, one should have a minimum of five years of experience in the relevant field. Also, the candidate should be a diploma holder in railway/metro rail track, bridge.

Candidates applying to the post of Station Manager should have a Bachelor degree in Electrical, Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Applied Electronics, Digital Electronics from any recognized institute.

Candidates who are applying for the post of Station Engineer should have a Bachelor degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Applied Electrics, and other courses from any recognized institute.

MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Assistant Manager - 56,100-1,77,500

Station Manager - 41800 - 132300

Chief Traffic Controller - 41800 - 132300

Senior Section Engineer - 47600-151100

Section Engineer - 41800 - 13230

Supervisor - 41800 - 132300

MMRDA Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Manager - 1 Post

Station Manager - 3 Posts

Chief Traffic Controller - 2 Posts

Senior Section Engineer - 17 Posts

Section Engineer - 67 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (Civil) - 4 Posts

Section Engineer (Civil) - 5 Posts

Senior Section Engineer (S&T) - 9 Posts

Section Engineer (S&T) - 18 Posts

Supervisor - 1 Post