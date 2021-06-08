MMRDA Sets Up 24-hour Emergency Monsoon Control Room Ahead of Heavy Rains in Mumbai, Coastal Areas

In a bid to address waterlogging issues due to heavy rains, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday announced a 24-hour emergency control room that would be operational till October 15.

“The primary job of the control room will be to take up monsoon related complaints, follow them up, coordinate and interact with State Government, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and other disaster control agencies," the statement said.

The announcement comes as rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar till 11 am. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday had alerted of the forecast of heavy rains from June 9 to 12 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the coastal Konkan region.

The control room staff will be working in three shifts and will help Mumbaikars connect in crisis situations such as water logging, accidents, potholes, and falling trees. The objective of this control room is to avoid inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists from the several on-going projects of MMRDA, the release said.

The officials will keep watch on unusual threats and precaution measure are maintained, including proper barricades, passageways for motorists and cleaning up of dirt on roads.

Moreover, the Mumbai Monorail will also be monitored separately from their 24×7 central control room (OCC) at the Wadala Depot. During emergencies, the SEAT (Shift Emergency Action Team) with experts will be called by OCC at the assembly point and move towards the site to ensure faster restoration.

Officials will also monitor the flow of rainwater at various MMRDA sites. Contractors have been instructed to follow all safety measures. Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas has directed contractors to install water pumps where there is no connectivity at drains and reservoirs.

These control rooms will coordinate with Railways, MCGM, Traffic Police, BEST, Fire Brigade and various agencies in the city for emergency and relief operations. The control room can be contacted on - 022-26594176

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in

Maharashtra, when it had reached up to Harnai port in coastal Ratnagiri district.

Shubhangi Bhute, director at the RMC Mumbai, told PTI that the SW monsoon onset could be declared after a couple of days by June 10.

