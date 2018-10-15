English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MNC Employees Offer to Drop Colleague Home, Take Turns to Rape Her in Delhi Flat
Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday. During the journey, the accused served her cold drink lashed with sedatives and she became unconscious.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A woman employed with Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.
"The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area," an official of Dwarka north police station said.
The victim somehow reached her home and reveals her ordeal with family members. On Sunday, the victim reached the police station and gave written complaint against the accused.
"We have conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses," the official further said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
