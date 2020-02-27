MNF in Mizoram Can Quit Ruling North East Democratic Alliance if it Wants: BJP

Aizawl: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said that Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) can quit the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) if it wants to do so.

BJP's Mizoram unit President Vanlalhmuaka while talking to the media said that MNF can quit the NEDA as Chief Minister Zoramthanga's recent comment could undermine the the BJP-MNF alliance. Zoramthanga, also the President of the MNF, while discussing on a private member's resolution in the Assembly last week had said that his party did not follow the ideologies and principles of the BJP and was strongly opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill before it became an Act.

"Our ideologies and policies are antagonistic to those of BJP. We are fighting each other in terms of principles and ideologies," he added. The Mizoram Assembly on February 21 had unanimously adopted a private member resolution asking the central government to take adequate steps for protection of "religious freedom" enshrined in the Constitution.

The other legislators and leaders of MNF always said that their party joined the NEDA as it is anti-Congress and wanted to oust the Congress from Mizoram.

BJP's lone member in the Assembly Nirupam Chakma remained silent on the issue when the house discussed the matter.

State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka said that Chief Minister's remarks was a serious matter that should not be spoken by a NEDA constituent.

"We suggest that the MNF can withdraw its support from the NEDA if the party considers that the BJP and MNF are ideologically antagonistic to each other and that the BJP is anti-Christian and not good for the Mizo people," Vanlalhmuaka said.

The ruling MNF is not only a constituent of NEDA but also an ally of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre led by BJP. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress NEDA alliance.

