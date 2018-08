MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2018: 92 Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before August 27

MNNIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 92 Non-faculty posts has begun on the official website of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad - mnnit.ac.in.MNNIT aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for a period of 6 months for various departments or sections of the Institute. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mnnit.ac.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for various Non-faculty positions on Contract Basis’ under ‘Announcements’ on the home page’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form and complete application processStep 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://academics.mnnit.ac.in/Contract_Recruitment/contract/index.php Total Posts: 92Senior Medical Officer - 1Medical Officer - 1Internal Auditor- 5Legal Assistant – 2Horticulture Assistant - 2Secretary - 1Stenographer - 1Security Assistant - 1Technical Manpower – 41Lab Assistant (Central Facility, Department of Biotechnology) - 1Project Supervisors (Junior Engineers (Civil/ Electrical) – 7Academic Support Staff – 15Executive in Executive Development Centre – 2Office Assistant in EDC – 2Senior Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.Internal Auditor- The applicant must be a Graduate.Legal Assistant – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 2nd class degree in Law (LLB).Horticulture Assistant – The applicant must be MSc (Horticulture) with 2 years relevant experience.Secretary – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.Stenographer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized UniversitySecurity Assistant - The applicant must possess Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized UniversityTechnical Manpower – The applicant must possess 1st class Diploma of at least 3 years duration in appropriate branch of Engineering/ Technology.Lab Assistant [Central Facility, Department of Biotechnology] – The applicant must possess 1st class Diploma of at least 3 years duration in appropriate branch of Science/ Engineering/ Technology.Project Supervisors [Junior Engineers [Civil/ Electrical] – The applicant must possess 1st class diploma of 3 years duration in Civil/ Electrical Engineering with 1 year of experience in relevant field.Academic Support Staff – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 3 years of experience in handling office papers & equipments/ knowledge of computer applications.Executive in Executive Development Centre – The applicant must possess Bachelors’ Degree in Hotel Management/ Hospitality Management and Masters’ Degree in the relevant field.Office Assistant in EDC – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any subject.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a test or an interview.