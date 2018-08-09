English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2018: 92 Non-Faculty Posts, Apply Before August 27
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for a period of 6 months for various departments or sections of the Institute.
MNNIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 92 Non-faculty posts has begun on the official website of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad - mnnit.ac.in.
MNNIT aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for a period of 6 months for various departments or sections of the Institute. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for MNNIT Recruitment 2018 for Non-Faculty Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mnnit.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for various Non-faculty positions on Contract Basis’ under ‘Announcements’ on the home page’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form and complete application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://academics.mnnit.ac.in/Contract_Recruitment/contract/index.php
MNNIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 92
Senior Medical Officer - 1
Medical Officer - 1
Internal Auditor- 5
Legal Assistant – 2
Horticulture Assistant - 2
Secretary - 1
Stenographer - 1
Security Assistant - 1
Technical Manpower – 41
Lab Assistant (Central Facility, Department of Biotechnology) - 1
Project Supervisors (Junior Engineers (Civil/ Electrical) – 7
Academic Support Staff – 15
Executive in Executive Development Centre – 2
Office Assistant in EDC – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
Senior Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.
Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.
Internal Auditor- The applicant must be a Graduate.
Legal Assistant – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline with at least 2nd class degree in Law (LLB).
Horticulture Assistant – The applicant must be MSc (Horticulture) with 2 years relevant experience.
Secretary – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
Stenographer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University
Security Assistant - The applicant must possess Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University
Technical Manpower – The applicant must possess 1st class Diploma of at least 3 years duration in appropriate branch of Engineering/ Technology.
Lab Assistant [Central Facility, Department of Biotechnology] – The applicant must possess 1st class Diploma of at least 3 years duration in appropriate branch of Science/ Engineering/ Technology.
Project Supervisors [Junior Engineers [Civil/ Electrical] – The applicant must possess 1st class diploma of 3 years duration in Civil/ Electrical Engineering with 1 year of experience in relevant field.
Academic Support Staff – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with at least 3 years of experience in handling office papers & equipments/ knowledge of computer applications.
Executive in Executive Development Centre – The applicant must possess Bachelors’ Degree in Hotel Management/ Hospitality Management and Masters’ Degree in the relevant field.
Office Assistant in EDC – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any subject.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mnnit.ac.in/images/newstories/2018/Advt_02_2018_NonFaculty_InstContractual_07.08.2018.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a test or an interview.
