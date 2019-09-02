Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2019: 106 Vacancies Released for Non-Teaching Posts. Apply before Sept 30

The official notification reads, "MNNIT Allahabad is an institution of national importance, fully funded by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India with total commitment to quality and excellence in academic pursuits.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2019: 106 Vacancies Released for Non-Teaching Posts. Apply before Sept 30
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad has published a notification inviting applications for MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 Non-Teaching posts on Sunday. The MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 notification was released by Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad on its official website. Candidates who are interested in MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 should apply the posts on the official website. The last date to apply is September 30, 2019 till 5:30 pm. The total number of vacancies released by the Non-faculty positions is 106.

The official notification reads, "MNNIT Allahabad is an institution of national importance (as per NIT Act 2007), fully funded by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India with total commitment to quality and excellence in academic pursuits. The Institute invites online applications from suitable Indian Nationals for the following Non-faculty positions on direct recruitment/ deputation/on contract basis, in various departments/ sections of the Institute."

Students can read the full notification here. Further, the interested candidates can read the eligibility criteria here.

MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

Step 2: Look for Announcements

Step 3: Click on Recruitment for Non-Teaching Positions in Staff cadre.

Step 4: A new window will open, click on online application

Step 5: Fill up the form with all the details and upload required documents

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

