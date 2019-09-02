MNNIT Allahabad Recruitment 2019: 106 Vacancies Released for Non-Teaching Posts. Apply before Sept 30
The official notification reads, "MNNIT Allahabad is an institution of national importance, fully funded by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India with total commitment to quality and excellence in academic pursuits.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad has published a notification inviting applications for MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 Non-Teaching posts on Sunday. The MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 notification was released by Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad on its official website. Candidates who are interested in MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019 should apply the posts on the official website. The last date to apply is September 30, 2019 till 5:30 pm. The total number of vacancies released by the Non-faculty positions is 106.
The official notification reads, "MNNIT Allahabad is an institution of national importance (as per NIT Act 2007), fully funded by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India with total commitment to quality and excellence in academic pursuits. The Institute invites online applications from suitable Indian Nationals for the following Non-faculty positions on direct recruitment/ deputation/on contract basis, in various departments/ sections of the Institute."
Students can read the full notification here. Further, the interested candidates can read the eligibility criteria here.
MNNIT Allahabad recruitment 2019: How to apply online
Step 1: Go to the official website of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
Step 2: Look for Announcements
Step 3: Click on Recruitment for Non-Teaching Positions in Staff cadre.
Step 4: A new window will open, click on online application
Step 5: Fill up the form with all the details and upload required documents
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix