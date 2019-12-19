Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MNS MLA's Car Crashes Onto Rail Track After Falling off from Overbridge, Train Movement Hit

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at Nilje on Diva- Panvel route when no train was passing through it, an official said.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MNS MLA's Car Crashes Onto Rail Track After Falling off from Overbridge, Train Movement Hit
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)

Thane A car belonging to MNS MLA Raju Patil crashed onto a railway track after falling from an overbridge in Maharashtra's Thane district, disrupting train movement on the Konkan railway route for about an hour, police said on Thursday.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at Nilje on Diva- Panvel route when no train was passing through it, an official at Thane railway police station said.

The car, a sports utility vehicle (SUV), belonged to Raju Patil, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) legislator from Kalyan constituency here.

The MLA told reporters he was not in the car at the time of the incident and that his driver was behind the wheels.

Patil is currently in Nagpur to attend the winter session of the state Assembly. His driver was returning after filling up fuel in the

SUV when it hit a railing of a road overbridge and fell on tracks below, the police official said.

The driver jumped out of the car before it fell and escaped unhurt, she said.

Train movement on the Konkan rail route was suspended for about an hour after the incident, the official said.

The car was later removed and the train movement resumed around 1 am, she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram