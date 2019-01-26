LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Mob Assaults Gujarat Woman, Chops Off Her Hair; 7 Held After Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident has been in circulation on social media platforms for several days now, following which the police began a probe, an official said Saturday.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Representative image.
Dahod (Gujarat): Seven persons were on Saturday arrested in Dahod in Gujarat for allegedly assaulting, abusing and chopping off the hair of a woman a few days ago, police said.

A video of the incident has been in circulation on social media platforms for several days now, following which the police began a probe, an official said Saturday.

"The woman, married with two children, from Nani Kharaj village here was assaulted by a group of people, including her relatives, for running away to Ahmedabad reportedly with her lover," a Dahod rural police station official said.

"She was brought back to the village where she was beaten up and her hair chopped off. The entire incident was
recorded on a mobile phone as well," Inspector B R Patel said.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional
insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of
the Indian Penal Code as well as section 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, he said.

"We have arrested seven accused who were identified from the video. They are Bharat Mavi, Maniben Bhabhor, Shailesh Baria, Rakesh Bhabhor, Dinesh Parmar, Narsinh Mavi and Rajesh Bhabhor," the official said.

