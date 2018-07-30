English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mob Attacks House Over Interfaith Couple's Elopement, 4 Held
The complainant alleged that the mob, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, set ablaze his multi-utility vehicle and his neighbour's moped bike, police Sub-Inspector S N Bariya said.
Image for representation (News18)
Vadodara: Four people were arrested for allegedly setting vehicles ablaze and stealing ornaments from a house while demonstrating against the elopement of an interfaith couple, police said on Monday.
According to police, a Hindu man and a Muslim woman eloped on June 29.
Following which, the woman's relatives and members from her community stormed the man's house in Sanjeli village in neighbouring Dahod district on last Saturday.
The man's father, Prakash Bhoi, filed a complaint against the mob comprising at least 200 people, Sanjeli police Sub-Inspector S N Bariya said.
The complainant alleged that the mob, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, set ablaze his multi-utility vehicle and his neighbour's moped bike, Bariya said.
"The complaint stated that the mob ransacked the house and looted ornaments worth Rs 45,000," the official said, adding that since the couple eloped, the woman's kin had asked the Bhoi family to send their daughter back to them.
The woman's family had also staged a hunger strike outside the Sanjeli police station on July 22 and had called it off only after officials assured them that their demands would be looked into, Bariya said.
Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said the entire area was under vigilance and efforts were on to trace the couple.
"We have taken prompt action to maintain peace in the area. Our operation is on to nab the remaining accused. We have also formed various teams to
find the couple," Joysar said.
Bariya Sub-Inspector said relevant sections pertaining to dacoity, rioting, arson and trespassing haven been invoked against members of the mob.
He identified the four arrested as Razak Baandi, Irshad Baandi, Saleha Baandi and Rashida Baandi.
