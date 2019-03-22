English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mob Attacks Muslim Family at Gurugram House, Horrifying Video Shows Women Pleading for Help
While the police claimed that the “brawl” was triggered over a game of cricket on Holi, the victim family said it was a planned attack by a group of people backed by a Hindutva outfit.
A video of the assault shows around 10 men attacking the family’s male members with rods and sticks in the verandah of their home.
Loading...
Gurugram: The members of a Muslim family were mercilessly beaten with iron rods and hockey sticks, and their house was pelted with stones by a mob of over 40 men in Bhondsi, Gurgaon, on Thursday.
While the police claimed that the “brawl” was triggered over a game of cricket on Holi, the victim family said it was a planned attack by a group of people backed by a Hindutva outfit.
The police have arrested six people for the attack and booked them for attempt to murder.
A video of the brutal assault shared on social media shows around 10 men attacking the family’s male members with rods and sticks in the verandah of their home even as a woman prays for them to stop, her cries filling the air.
The men continued beating one man, seen bleeding from his head, till he fell unconscious. Another man was seen lying motionless in the corner, but even that did not stop the mob from raining blows on him.
Police said one of the victims, Shahid, said in his statement that six to seven drunk men had asked his family members not to play cricket on the street outside their house in Bhup Singh Nagar.
When the family continued to play cricket, the men were joined by over 40 youths who attacked the family with batons, iron rods, hockey sticks, and water pipes, the cops said.
In a bid to save themselves, the victims rushed into their house but some of the attackers managed to barge in and beat them. The ones who couldn’t enter threw stones at the house.
The victim family alleged the police took about 40 minutes to come to their rescue, though they kept calling on the help number. By then, the attackers had escaped, they said.
"We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi Police station. We have arrested six goons and efforts are on to identify others with the help of the video," a police officer said.
While the police claimed that the “brawl” was triggered over a game of cricket on Holi, the victim family said it was a planned attack by a group of people backed by a Hindutva outfit.
The police have arrested six people for the attack and booked them for attempt to murder.
A video of the brutal assault shared on social media shows around 10 men attacking the family’s male members with rods and sticks in the verandah of their home even as a woman prays for them to stop, her cries filling the air.
The men continued beating one man, seen bleeding from his head, till he fell unconscious. Another man was seen lying motionless in the corner, but even that did not stop the mob from raining blows on him.
Police said one of the victims, Shahid, said in his statement that six to seven drunk men had asked his family members not to play cricket on the street outside their house in Bhup Singh Nagar.
When the family continued to play cricket, the men were joined by over 40 youths who attacked the family with batons, iron rods, hockey sticks, and water pipes, the cops said.
In a bid to save themselves, the victims rushed into their house but some of the attackers managed to barge in and beat them. The ones who couldn’t enter threw stones at the house.
The victim family alleged the police took about 40 minutes to come to their rescue, though they kept calling on the help number. By then, the attackers had escaped, they said.
"We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi Police station. We have arrested six goons and efforts are on to identify others with the help of the video," a police officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Policemen are Not Superheroes
- Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More
- Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results