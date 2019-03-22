Mob Attacks Muslim Family at Gurugram House, Horrifying Video Shows Women Pleading for Help

The members of a Muslim family were mercilessly beaten with iron rods and hockey sticks, and their house was pelted with stones by a mob of over 40 men in Bhondsi, Gurgaon, on Thursday.While the police claimed that the “brawl” was triggered over a game of cricket on Holi, the victim family said it was a planned attack by a group of people backed by a Hindutva outfit.The police have arrested six people for the attack and booked them for attempt to murder.A video of the brutal assault shared on social media shows around 10 men attacking the family’s male members with rods and sticks in the verandah of their home even as a woman prays for them to stop, her cries filling the air.The men continued beating one man, seen bleeding from his head, till he fell unconscious. Another man was seen lying motionless in the corner, but even that did not stop the mob from raining blows on him.Police said one of the victims, Shahid, said in his statement that six to seven drunk men had asked his family members not to play cricket on the street outside their house in Bhup Singh Nagar.When the family continued to play cricket, the men were joined by over 40 youths who attacked the family with batons, iron rods, hockey sticks, and water pipes, the cops said.In a bid to save themselves, the victims rushed into their house but some of the attackers managed to barge in and beat them. The ones who couldn’t enter threw stones at the house.The victim family alleged the police took about 40 minutes to come to their rescue, though they kept calling on the help number. By then, the attackers had escaped, they said."We have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections against the attackers at Bhondsi Police station. We have arrested six goons and efforts are on to identify others with the help of the video," a police officer said.