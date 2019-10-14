Mob Attacks Police Outpost in West Bengal's Malda After Man Dies in Custody
The incident took place on Sunday late night at Milki police outpost in Malda district and four police personnel were injured, a senior officer said.
Grab of Police officer during the protest in West Bengal (Image for representation)
Malda: A man allegedly died in police custody in West Bengal's Malda district, sparking anger among locals who ransacked a police outpost and set it ablaze, a senior officer said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday late night at Milki police outpost and four police personnel were injured, he said.
"Ainul Khan (55), residing at Puratan Bhagabanpur area, and seven others were picked up from a gambling den on Sunday and Khan was taken to a primary health centre after he felt unwell at the outpost.
He was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital but locals did not allow him to be taken to hospital alleging that he had expired due to police assault," district Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.
The mob damaged one police vehicle and assaulted the officers, he said, adding that the attackers snatched the other accused persons and set the outpost on fire, resulting to damage of important documents.
During the incident, Khan died and four police personnel were injured, Rajoria said. The dead body was sent for postmortem.
"A raid was conducted and 15 people have so far been arrested. Such incident of attack on police cannot be accepted. Search operation will continue," he said.
A huge contingent of police and Rapid Action Force were deployed at the spot to control the situation, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Becomes Most Followed Leader with 30 Million Followers on Instagram
- 'Just Get Dark Skinned Actors': Ayushmann-Bhumi's 'Bala' Draws Criticism for 'Brownface'
- Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Momoa Come Together at Film Festival
- This is The End: What is up With Fortnite And Why Are You Staring at a Blank Screen
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury