Mob Attacks, Strips Assam Woman Who Sold Illegal Liquor; Case Registered
Police said the woman allegedly sold illegal liquor and was involved in anti-social activities and the villagers had reportedly warned her earlier to mend her ways.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Guwahati: In an apparent incident of moral policing, a woman who allegedly sells illegal brew was attacked and stripped by villagers in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Friday.
The incident came to light after a video of the attack went viral on social media and the police registered a case against it during the day. “The incident took place on September 10 in a very remote tribal area under Nagra outpost along the Assam-Mizoram border. We came to know of it only after the video was circulated and registered a case on Friday," Karimganj superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay said.
The victim did not approach the police but filed a case in the court of the Karimganj chief judicial magistrate on Thursday after seeing the video, he said. After registering the case in the afternoon, a police party visited the village and initiated a probe into the incident.
The woman has not identified anyone as her attacker. "The group of villagers who attacked her included women. She was also stripped... We have started our investigation and we will take action as per law," Upadhyay said. The police will also book under the IT Act those who made a video recording of the incident and circulated it on social media, he said.
The woman, the SP said, used to allegedly sell illegal liquor and was involved in some anti-social activities. “The villagers had warned her. Even the police had warned her earlier... We will know what led to the attack after an investigation," he said.
