Mob Attacks UP Cops After Being Barred from Taking Religion Procession Through Muslim Area, 10 Injured

Clashes broke out between police and Kans Mela devotees in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Monday when the latter insisted on taking the procession through Muslim-dominated area instead of the designated route. The police tried to stop the procession and were attacked with stones.At least 10 policemen were injured in the clashes. An FIR has been lodged against 200 unidentified people and 14 arrests have been made so far. The area is under tight security to maintain law and order.Additional Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate Hamirpur and Superintendent of Police were also injured. Police vehicles have also been vandalised by the mob. Many policemen have reportedly suffered head injuries.The incident took place near Devi Chauraha in Maudaha, Hamirpur on Monday night when the organisers and their supporters announced the procession would pass through Imambara Road.The district administration reached the spot and asked the organisers to follow the designated route, which eventually resulted in a stand-off. BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel had reportedly asked the administration to allow the procession to pass through Imambara Road.Speaking to News18, state police chief, OP Singh said, “The situation is under control now. Extra force was rushed to the spot to keep a check on the situation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking stock of the situation.”