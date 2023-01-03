CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mob Beats, Ties Man to Pole in UP's Balrampur, 1 Arrested, 15 Booked

PTI

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 21:54 IST

Balrampur, India

A man was arrested here for allegedly being part of a group that tied a man to a pole and thrashed him when he came to meet his girlfriend, police here said on Tuesday.

In all, fifteen people have been booked in the matter, with at least four named individuals.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Barhgaav area of the district on Sunday, when Sonu Gupta had gone there to meet his girlfriend.

Some people in the area tied Gupta to a pole, and beat him with sticks, while some others made a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, police said. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said the four named individuals in the FIR are Sanjay, Saroj, Ram Swarup, and Ghisiyaavan. Ram Swarup has been arrested.

A hunt is on to nab other accused, Saxena added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
