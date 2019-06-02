Take the pledge to vote

Mob Beats to Death Man who Allegedly Raped Minor Girl in Jalandhar

The accused lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, said a police official.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...
Chandigarh: The alleged rapist of a nine-year-old girl was beaten to death by a mob in Jalandhar on Sunday, said police.

Police said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, who worked as a migrant labourer, was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday. He lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, the police added.

The girl's parents are also migrant labourers.

When the area residents heard the girl screaming, they rushed there and found Kumar raping her.

"The mob soon gathered at the spot and Kumar was beaten with whatever people could lay their hands on. When the police came to know about the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead," Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsimrat Singh said over the phone.

The medical examination of the girl was being conducted, he said.

ACP Singh said two separate cases have been registered -- one pertaining to the rape and another one about the man being beaten to death.

"Further investigations are under progress," Singh said.
