Mob Beats to Death Man who Allegedly Raped Minor Girl in Jalandhar

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Mob Beats to Death Man who Allegedly Raped Minor Girl in Jalandhar
The accused lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, said a police official.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Chandigarh: The alleged rapist of a nine-year-old girl was beaten to death by a mob in Jalandhar on Sunday, said police.
Police said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, who worked as a migrant labourer, was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday. He lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, the police added.
The girl's parents are also migrant labourers.
When the area residents heard the girl screaming, they rushed there and found Kumar raping her.
"The mob soon gathered at the spot and Kumar was beaten with whatever people could lay their hands on. When the police came to know about the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead," Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsimrat Singh said over the phone.
The medical examination of the girl was being conducted, he said.
ACP Singh said two separate cases have been registered -- one pertaining to the rape and another one about the man being beaten to death.
"Further investigations are under progress," Singh said.
Police said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, who worked as a migrant labourer, was caught raping the girl in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar on Sunday. He lived close to the girl's house, lured the victim to his house and raped her, the police added.
The girl's parents are also migrant labourers.
When the area residents heard the girl screaming, they rushed there and found Kumar raping her.
"The mob soon gathered at the spot and Kumar was beaten with whatever people could lay their hands on. When the police came to know about the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead," Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsimrat Singh said over the phone.
The medical examination of the girl was being conducted, he said.
ACP Singh said two separate cases have been registered -- one pertaining to the rape and another one about the man being beaten to death.
"Further investigations are under progress," Singh said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results