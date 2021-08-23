Mob Booked for 'Tazia' Procession in Madhya Pradesh For Violating Covid Norms

Over 130 people have been booked in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh for taking out a ‘tazia’ procession in violation of COVID-19 norms and also for allegedly misbehaving with officials at the time, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Maheshwar town on Saturday and the organisers of the procession changed the route after which they scuffled and argued with officials who tried to prevent them from doing so, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Singh Pawar.

He said over 130 had been booked, 31 of whom had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage from the area, while another 100 were yet to be identified from the crowd.

These persons were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, the additional SP informed.

