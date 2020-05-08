INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mob Hurls Stones at Police in Ahmedabad amid Covid-19 Lockdown, 15 Detained

Image: News18

Image: News18

Shahpur, a minority community-dominated area, is in 'Red Zone' as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
Share this:

An agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were enforcing lockdown in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad city on Friday evening, a senior official said.

Shahpur, a minority community-dominated area, is in 'Red Zone' as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality.

While a police inspector was injured in the stone-pelting, 15 persons were detained by police.

Police lobbed 30 teargas shells to disperse the mob, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel.

"A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When policeasked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones," he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading