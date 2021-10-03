Mob in Madhya Pradesh Attacks Muslim Priest, Devotee on Suspicion of Religious Conversion; Two Hurt

A place of worship was damaged using explosives and its priest and a devotee were thrashed with sticks allegedly by two dozen masked people at Jawad tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, police said on Sunday. The attackers left behind a pamphlet claiming the shrine was involved in converting Hindus to Islam. The attack lasted for four hours from around 11 PM on Saturday to 3 AM on Sunday, police said. The injured devotee, identified as Abdul Rajjak, has been admitted to a hospital while the priest Noor Baba sustained minor injuries, Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

Noor Baba has lodged a complaint with the police following which an FIR was registered against 24 unidentified people on the charges of rioting, damaging the place of worship etc., under the Indian Penal Code, he told .

