1-min read

Mob in Nashik Confronts Cops, Damage Barricades for Stopping People From Leaving Containment Zone

As the police stopped them, a mob of around 70-80 people came to the spot and broke the barricades put by the police and created chaos, an official said.

News18

Updated:April 23, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Mob in Nashik Confronts Cops, Damage Barricades for Stopping People From Leaving Containment Zone
Representative image of a containment zone.

A group of people allegedly damaged barricades and created chaos in a locality in Malegaon town in Nashik district on Thursday after they were stopped by the police from leaving their area, which has been declared as

a COVID-19 containment zone, a police official said.

The incident took place when some people tried to go out of the Covid-19 containment zone and enter the core part of the city this morning, he said.

"As the police stopped them, a mob of around 70-80 people came to the spot and broke the barricades put by the police and created chaos. They also damaged the chairs kept there," the official said.

"There were two-three police personnel on duty at the spot when the incident took place. After being alerted, additional police force was rushed to the place and the situation was brought under control," he added.

So far, nine people have died due to coronavirus infection in Malegaon town, which has recorded 110 COVID-19 positive cases, officials said.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, around 12 containment zones have been created in the town, they said.

