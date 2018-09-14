English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mob Lynches 26-Year-Old on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft in Manipur, 5 Arrested
The mob also destroyed a car which was allegedly used by the 26-year-old and his two accomplices, who managed to flee.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (NEWS18 CREATIVES)
Five people were arrested for allegedly lynching a man on suspicion of vehicle theft in Manipur, police said on Friday.
Farooq Khan of Thoubal district was beaten to death by villagers of Tharoijam in Imphal on Thursday. The mob also destroyed a car which was allegedly used by the 26-year-old and his two accomplices who managed to flee.
The incident sparked fears of communal tension in the area as locals of Tharoijam attacked the Patsoi police station, demanding unconditional release of those arrested, The Indian Express reported. The station incharge was injured in the protest.
Police said it was yet to be verified if the deceased was involved in lifting vehicles, adding that 13 people had attacked the victim and would be arrested soon.
A suo moto case was taken up by the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and it directed the Manipur DGP to submit a report by September 22.
Muslim organisations have demanded a thorough probe into the incident by the government, contending that the victim was innocent.
A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed which claimed that the deceased, an MBA student, was innocent and had reportedly left home to meet a friend, according to the Express.
