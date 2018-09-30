Mob Lynches 40-Year-Old Man in UP for Abusing While Drunk

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by 10 people in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for allegedly abusing them in an inebriated state, police said Sunday.The deceased, Bhagwan Das, was using abusive language while passing outside the accused persons’ home, which made them furious, superintendent of police (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said.Around 10 men attacked him with sticks, tied him to a bed and beat him, the police said, adding he died on the spot. The SP said a case has been registered in this connection against 10 people and five have been sent to jail. The body has been sent for postmortem.