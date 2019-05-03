Mob Lynches 44-Year-Old Man in Bihar on Suspicion of Cattle Theft

A 44-year-old man was lynched to death in Bihar’s Araria district over suspicion of cattle theft, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Dak Haripur village falling under Robertsganj police station area, they said.Mahesh Yadav was caught hold by locals who alleged that he was trying to steal cattle along with two associates. He was beaten to death, Shiv Sharan Sah, SHO, Robertsganj said.The officer said the deceased, a resident of another village in the district, had been previously involved in a number of incidents of cattle theft.A case has been registered in connection with the lynching and investigations are on, he added.