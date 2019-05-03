Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mob Lynches 44-Year-Old Man in Bihar on Suspicion of Cattle Theft

Mahesh Yadav was caught hold by locals who alleged that he was trying to steal cattle along with two associates.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Mob Lynches 44-Year-Old Man in Bihar on Suspicion of Cattle Theft
(Image for representation only)
Loading...
Araria: A 44-year-old man was lynched to death in Bihar’s Araria district over suspicion of cattle theft, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dak Haripur village falling under Robertsganj police station area, they said.

Mahesh Yadav was caught hold by locals who alleged that he was trying to steal cattle along with two associates. He was beaten to death, Shiv Sharan Sah, SHO, Robertsganj said.

The officer said the deceased, a resident of another village in the district, had been previously involved in a number of incidents of cattle theft.

A case has been registered in connection with the lynching and investigations are on, he added.
Loading...
