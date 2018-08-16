Mob Lynches Man, Injures 3 on Suspicion of Cattle Lifting in Assam

A man was lynched and three others critically injured by a mob in Biswanath district of Assam on suspicions of being cattle lifters, police said on Thursday.Biswanath superintendent of police Diganta Kumar Choudhury said the incident took place early on Wednesday at Line Number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate.The SP said as per preliminary inquiry, the four men had allegedly stolen two cows from a person named Sankat Tanti and were fleeing in an auto van which had no number plate. “After Tanti shouted for help, the villagers intercepted the four and started thrashing them. We have recovered the auto van and the two cows,” Choudhury said.Village defence party personnel called the police, which reached the spot immediately and rescued the four from the clutches of the attackers and rushed them to hospital, he said.“One among them died, while the other three persons were being treated at a private hospital in Biswanath Chariali,” Choudhury said.The deceased was identified as Deben Rajbongshi, 35, while the injured are Pujan Ghatowar, Phulchand Sahu and Bijoy Nayak, he added. All the four were residents of the nearby Gereki village, whose residents claim they were pig traders.Police registered two cases, one against the four men for allegedly lifting two cows and another against the public for beating them but no arrest has been made yet.Cases of vigilantism and moral policing have been reported in recent months from different Assam districts.On June 8, two friends Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath, who had gone to Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong, were lynched by an irate mob on suspicions of child lifting.Ten days later, a mob attacked a couple, who they claimed were unmarried, when they were travelling on a bike in Pukhurpur village of Goalpara district.Om July 1, a mentally challenged woman was tied to a pole and tortured by a mob that suspected her to be a child lifter.