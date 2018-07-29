Mob Lynches Tribal, Released From Jail Two Days Ago, in Gujarat's Dahod

One person died on the spot and another was grievously injured when a mob beat up two suspected robbers at a village in the tribal-dominated Dahod district of Gujarat late on Saturday night. Police have registered a case of murder against the mob.Even as one person was lynched and another seriously injured, villagers of Kali Mahudi village, where the incident took place, claimed that a band of about 20 persons attacked their village with the intention of robbery. They managed to catch hold of two of them, who were then mercilessly beaten up while the others managed to flee.The deceased has been identified as Ajmal Vahoniya, 22, a resident of Undaar village of Dahod district, while the person who has been injured has been identified as Bharu Mathur of Ambali Khajuriya village of Dahod.Interestingly, both the victims had been released from jail just a couple of days ago. Both have cases of theft, rioting and dacoity against them. Both the victims as well as all the accused involved in the lynching are tribals of Dahod district in eastern Gujarat.No arrests have been made as yet. “The police reached the spot immediately after getting information of the crime and has shifted one grievously injured person to the hospital. A case of murder has been registered and attempts are on to identify the persons involved in the lynching. Both the deceased and the injured person had criminal cases pending against them,” the officer in charge of the control room stated.