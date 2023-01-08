Mob of 100 African Nationals Attack Delhi Police After 3 of them Detained for Visa Overstay; 4 Arrested

As many as 100 African nationals allegedly attacked Delhi Police personnel in Neb Sasari area of the national capital when officials went to caught three of them living illegally in India on Saturday. The police officials, however, nabbed four African nationals including a woman.

A team of Narcotics Cell went to Neb Sasari’s Raju Park for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals and apprehended three African nationals whose visas had expired on Saturday, IANS reported.

“The team was trying to bring them to the police station but suddenly about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team and in the meantime two of the detained African Nationals managed to escape. Later on, one Philip was successfully apprehended," IANS quoted an official as saying.

A case under section 420/120B of Indian Penal Code read with 14 Foreigners Act has been registered against the accused at Crime Branch and passports have also been seized there.

After the first attempt, the police officials reached Raju Park again at 6:30 pm in search of overstaying foreigners and detained four of them. The foreigners whose visas were expired have been identified as Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie, Aziegbe John and Queen Godwin.

Read all the Latest India News here