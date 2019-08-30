Mob Severely Thrashes 3 Mentally Challenged Men on Suspicion of Being Child Lifters in Kanpur

Kanpur: A mob on Friday severely thrashed three mentally challenged persons on suspicion of being child lifters in the Bilhaur area here, police said.

Three men in shabby clothes were roaming in Simauli village. Some youths suspected them to be child lifters, Station House Officer, Simauli, Gyan Singh said.

It was when they started running to save themselves, the crowd nabbed them and assaulted them, he said.

Police reached the spot and rushed the three men to a nearby hospital from where they were later discharged, Singh said.

"Police raids are being conducted to nab the culprits, who have reportedly gone underground to evade the arrest," the SHO said.

A case has been registered against 20-25 people under relevant sections of the IPC for assaulting the three men, Superintendent of Police (rural) Pradyumna Singh said.

"Police will not spare those involved in the attack," he said, adding strict instructions have been issued to make arrests of those involved in mob violence at the earliest.

The identities of the victims have not been established so far, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.