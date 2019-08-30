Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mob Severely Thrashes 3 Mentally Challenged Men on Suspicion of Being Child Lifters in Kanpur

Station House Officer said that three men in shabby clothes were roaming in Simauli village. Some youths suspected them to be child lifters.

PTI

August 30, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
Mob Severely Thrashes 3 Mentally Challenged Men on Suspicion of Being Child Lifters in Kanpur
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kanpur: A mob on Friday severely thrashed three mentally challenged persons on suspicion of being child lifters in the Bilhaur area here, police said.

Three men in shabby clothes were roaming in Simauli village. Some youths suspected them to be child lifters, Station House Officer, Simauli, Gyan Singh said.

It was when they started running to save themselves, the crowd nabbed them and assaulted them, he said.

Police reached the spot and rushed the three men to a nearby hospital from where they were later discharged, Singh said.

"Police raids are being conducted to nab the culprits, who have reportedly gone underground to evade the arrest," the SHO said.

A case has been registered against 20-25 people under relevant sections of the IPC for assaulting the three men, Superintendent of Police (rural) Pradyumna Singh said.

"Police will not spare those involved in the attack," he said, adding strict instructions have been issued to make arrests of those involved in mob violence at the earliest.

The identities of the victims have not been established so far, police said.

