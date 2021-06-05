india

Mob Storms Assam Rifles Camp After Manipur Man Killed in Firing
1-MIN READ

Mob Storms Assam Rifles Camp After Manipur Man Killed in Firing

Assam Rifles Representative image.

Posts on torching of an Assam Rifles vehicle are being circulated on social media but it could not be confirmed by the authorities.

One person was shot dead allegedly by a staff of the Assam Rifles in a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, triggering a mob to storm a camp of the para-military force in the area, police said on Saturday. Posts on torching of an Assam Rifles vehicle are being circulated on social media but it could not be confirmed by the authorities.

The victim was fired upon in Chalwa village on Friday night and he succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital in state capital Imphal early Saturday, Superintendent of Police P Goulungmuon Singsit said. It is still not clear what led to the incident in the village.

first published:June 05, 2021, 19:22 IST