Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Mob Thrashes 3 on Suspicion of Theft in Gujarat, Police Arrest Victims for Violating Lockdown

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a mob stopped a pick-up truck near Bhamaiya village in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district, and attacked its occupants on suspicions that they were thieves.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mob Thrashes 3 on Suspicion of Theft in Gujarat, Police Arrest Victims for Violating Lockdown
(Representative image) Reuters

Ahmedabad: Three persons were attacked with sticks and stones in Gujarat's Panchmahal district by villagers on suspicion that they were thieves, police said on Monday.

However, unlike the Palghar mob lynching incident in neighbouring Maharashtra wherein three persons were beaten to death last week, the trio in Gujarat survived the attack as the villagers allowed them to go.

While the accused are yet to be nabbed, Godhra Taluka police have arrested the injured victims for violating the coronavirus lockdown norms, an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a mob stopped a pick-up truck near Bhamaiya village in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district, and attacked its occupants Bharatsinh Vakhala, Vikram Bariya and Lalabhai Salat on suspicion that they were thieves.

"When the trio, who hailed from Dahod district, reached near Bhamaiya village in their pick up truck on Sunday night, villagers mistook them as thieves and attacked them," said police inspector Sanjay Gameti.

In the FIR lodged with Godhra taluka police on Monday morning, Vakhala said he was a farmer and was headed to Sevalia village in Kheda district with two others to buy dry grass for cattle.

"Some villagers stopped our vehicle and accused us of being thieves. Despite our pleading that we are not thieves, they thrashed us with sticks and stones. They damaged our pick-up truck also," stated the FIR.

The trio sustained injuries on their heads. However, they were lucky to be alive as the villagers

allowed them to go.

Gameti said the accused are yet to be arrested. However, the three victims were arrested for violating the lockdown norms and booked under section 188 (Defying order promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres