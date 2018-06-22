English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mob Thrashes Couple for Travelling Together in Assam, Boy's Brother Forces Them to Marry
Representational Image (AFP)
Guwahati: In a case of moral policing, a mob waylaid an unmarried couple going on a motorcycle and assaulted them for travelling together, police said on Friday.
The brother of the man, who was attacked, has claimed that villagers later held a meeting and forced the two to get married. Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that as no case was filed, the police registered a suo motu case and investigations were on.
While one person was arrested on Thursday, another person was picked up this morning, police said. They were booked under various IPC sections including 342 (wrongful confinement), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe).
