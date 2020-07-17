Mob Thrashes Policeman's Son After His Car Knocks Over Pedestrian in Ghaziabad

A 47-year-old man died after a speeding car driven by a head constable's son knocked him over in Pratap Vihar area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday when Surendra Kumar (47) was walking in the area and the accused Chandan Yadav lost control of the car and hit him, police said.

An infuriated mob gathered around the accident spot and manhandled Chandan Yadav. His father Rajesh Yadav, who is posted as a head constable in Bulandshahr district, came to the place in uniform and got thrashed as well, police said.

An elderly shopkeeper Shankar Dutt Joshi tried to intercept the car but the car hit him as well resulting in severe injuries.

As the vehicle came to a halt, two other bikers also received minor injuries.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station Rajeev Sahrawat said locals gathered and thrashed the head constable when he reached the spot and tried to shield his son.

A police team reached the spot and disbursed the mob while the father-son duo were taken to the police station, he said.

The body of the deceased pedestrian has been sent for a post-mortem. Joshi was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment while the two injured bikers were discharged from the hospital after receiving first-aid.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and a report has also been sent to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bulandshahr pointing out that head constable Rajesh Yadav was wearing his uniform despite not being on duty, the SHO added.