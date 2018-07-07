English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mob Throws Murder Accused, Policeman off First Floor Balcony in Bihar's Nalanda
The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place when the accused was hiding in a house after gunning down a 28-year-old man identified as Diwakar Kumar and was captured by the local people, the SP said.
Representative image.
Bihar Sharif: A mob threw a man out of the first-floor balcony of a house injuring him seriously after he allegedly shot dead another person, and they resorted to violence in which 11 policemen were injured here in Nalanda district.
The crowd also pushed off a policeman from the same balcony when he had gone to save the person, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika said.
Six journalists were injured in the violence in Mahalpar area on Friday.
The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place when the accused was hiding in a house after gunning down a 28-year-old man identified as Diwakar Kumar and was captured by the local people, the SP said.
They beat him up and threw him off the first-floor balcony of the house injuring him seriously.
One policeman who tried to rescue the accused was pushed off the balcony too and he was also injured, he said.
The mob ransacked the house and set fire to at least six vehicles.
Altogether 11 policemen including two deputy SP level officers were injured in a clash with locals who indulged in stone pelting, the SP said.
Nine persons were arrested in this connection, Porika said adding that heavy police force have been deployed in the area.
The situation is under control now, he added.
Also Watch
The crowd also pushed off a policeman from the same balcony when he had gone to save the person, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika said.
Six journalists were injured in the violence in Mahalpar area on Friday.
The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place when the accused was hiding in a house after gunning down a 28-year-old man identified as Diwakar Kumar and was captured by the local people, the SP said.
They beat him up and threw him off the first-floor balcony of the house injuring him seriously.
One policeman who tried to rescue the accused was pushed off the balcony too and he was also injured, he said.
The mob ransacked the house and set fire to at least six vehicles.
Altogether 11 policemen including two deputy SP level officers were injured in a clash with locals who indulged in stone pelting, the SP said.
Nine persons were arrested in this connection, Porika said adding that heavy police force have been deployed in the area.
The situation is under control now, he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- MS Dhoni Joins Elite Club After Completing 500 International Games
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield