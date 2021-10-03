CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mob Vandalise Church in Uttarakhand Alleging Religious Conversion
Mob Vandalise Church in Uttarakhand Alleging Religious Conversion

A mob on Oct 3, 2021 vandalised a church in Uttarakhand alleging religious conversion. (Representational Image: AP/Delot Jean)

Circle Officer, Roorkee, Vivek Kumar said an FIR has been registered against several people, six of whom have been identified, on the basis of a complaint regarding the vandalism of the church.

A mob on Sunday vandalised a church in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, alleging that religious conversion was being carried out there, police sources said. The mob broke pots kept inside the church and also damaged fans and furniture, they said. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar police personnel have been deployed at the spot. Circle Officer, Roorkee, Vivek Kumar said an FIR has been registered against several people, six of whom have been identified, on the basis of a complaint regarding the vandalism of the church.

The details of the incident will be known only after the investigation has been completed, he said. DGP Kumar said officers have been directed to take strict action in the matter.

Police personnel have been deployed at the spot and a search has been launched to nab the culprits, he said.

first published:October 03, 2021, 23:36 IST