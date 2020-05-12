INDIA

Mobile Internet Facility Restored in Kashmir After Six Days of Suspension

Representative image. (Photo: Telenor)

  • IANS Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
Mobile internet service was restored in Kashmir on Tuesday after it remained suspended for six days.

"Internet service is being restored on all mobile phones in the Valley in a phased manner today," a senior official said.

Mobile telephony except on postpaid BSNL connections was suspended in Kashmir on May 6 when Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Authorities had restored mobile telephony on all connections provided by service providers three days after May 6 except in south Kashmir areas, but without the internet service.

Around 12 am on Tuesday, mobile internet was restored in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, following the restoration of the internet facility short service messaging (SMS) has also started working now.

This facility had remained suspended since May 6 even on BSNL postpaid connections although calls could be made and received on such connections during the last six days.

