Mobile Internet Shut in South Kashmir, Speed Reduced to 2G in Srinagar After Jaish Attack on CRPF Convoy in Pulwama

Mobile internet was suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, officials said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Mobile Internet Shut in South Kashmir, Speed Reduced to 2G in Srinagar After Jaish Attack on CRPF Convoy in Pulwama
Soldiers examine the debris after the Pulwama attack. (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar: Mobile internet services were snapped on Thursday in south Kashmir, while the data speed in Srinagar was reduced to that of 2G-level following the deadly attack on security forces in the state's Pulwama district that left 39 CRPF jawans dead and several others injured, officials said.

Mobile internet was suspended in south Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, the officials said.

They said there were apprehensions that social media could be misused to create trouble.

A video of the suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy at Lethpora in Pulwama district, was widely being shared on social media in the Valley.

Intelligence officials were apprehensive that the circulation of the video could lead to mobilisation of anti-national elements to foment trouble.

The speed of mobile internet in the city was also reduced to 2G, making it difficult to share videos

