News18 » India
1-min read

Mobile Internet Snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary, Restored Later

The mobile internet services were suspended early in the morning as the authorities apprehended violence in the valley in view of a bandh call given by separatist outfits, officials said.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Mobile Internet Snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's Death Anniversary, Restored Later
Representative image.

Srinagar: The authorities snapped mobile internet services in Kashmir on Sunday as a precautionary measure to prevent any law-and-order scenario on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, officials said here.

The mobile internet services were suspended early in the morning as the authorities apprehended violence in the valley in view of a bandh call given by separatist outfits, the officials said.

The services were restored in the evening, they added.

The authorities had restored 2G internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after snapping all communication facilities in the valley following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year.

Police lodged an FIR against the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Saturday for calling a strike on Guru's death anniversary. Guru was hanged in 2013 inside Delhi's Tihar Jail for his role in the December 2001 Parliament attack.

Two journalists were summoned by the police for reporting the JKLF press release, which had called the strike on Sunday and Tuesday -- the death anniversary of the outfit's founder, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat. The journalists were let off after five hours of questioning.

Bhat was hanged and buried inside Tihar Jail in 1984.

Meanwhile, normal life was hit in the valley due to the strike, the officials said. Markets and business establishments remained closed, while public transport was largely off the roads, they added.

There were no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere in the valley, the officials said.



