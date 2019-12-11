Curfew in Guwahati, Mobile Internet To Be Cut Off in 10 Districts of Assam for 24 Hrs as CAB Protests Intensify

New Delhi: The state government announced that mobile internet across 10 districts of Assam will be blocked for a period of 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) intensify across the state and the Northeast. An indefinite curfew has also been imposed in Guwahati.

Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the curfew will be in place "until further notice".

The move follows a 48-hour internet ban in Tripura from 2 pm on Tuesday to prevent mischief mongers from spreading rumours.

There is a possibility of the protests worsening, "which may adversely affect the law and order situation in the state, thereby threatening public safety", according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The affected districts include Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.

Internet will be suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and YouTube, etc, are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation", the notification said.

Dibrugarh District Magistrate has also ordered the closure of liquor licensed premises from 4 pm on Wednesday for "preservation of public peace and tranquility", news agency ANI reported.

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord.

Although no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat, the seat of the BJP government.

Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back.

Assam smouldered with protests rocking several parts of the state on the day the CAB is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.

According to student leaders who went live on national TV, many agitators were injured in police action in front of the secretariat.

All senior civil and police officials were incommunicado but, according to unofficial accounts, hundreds of protesters have been detained in Guwahati and other places like Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.