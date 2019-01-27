Slain Bulandshahr Cop’s Mobile Phone Recovered from the House of Accused

The mobile phone of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in Bulandshahr violence in December last year, has been recovered from the prime accused, Prashant Natt’s house by the Special Investigation Team.The investigation team searched the house of Prashant after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court issued search warrant. A total of six mobile phones were recovered including the mobile phone of deceased police inspector Singh.Bulandhshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the recovery made. While, the focus of SIT will now be to recover the pistol of Subodh Singh.Prashant was arrested from Greater Noida after being named in the FIR, till now 36 people have been arrested in the case.On December 3, over 400 people had indulged in violence after cow carcasses were found in a jungle near Bulandhshahr. During the violence, inspector Singh and a 20-year-old man died due to gunshot wounds. Singh and his team had gone to the area to tackle the mob when they came under attack.Inspector Singh was shot in the head. The mob, according to the police FIR, had men from right-wing Hindu outfits, who had also blocked policemen from taking him for treatment, resulting in his death. The suspects include members of the BJP Yuva Morcha, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.The other prime accused and local convenor of Bajrang Dal Yogesh Raj was arrested earlier in the case. Another named in the FIR for murder is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, one of the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence that led to the killing of a police inspector as well as a civilian, was also earlier arrested in Uttar Pradesh’ Hapur district.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.