Mobile OTP to be Mandatory for Getting Rations; Rules Changed from February 1

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought a series of changes with itself, impacting the normal life of the people. Now, adding to it, the government has decided to make a slight change in the Annapurna and Antyodaya scheme by allowing to distribute the ration supplies using mobile OTP authentication. The Annapurna and Antyodaya scheme is used to distribute ration to millions of people on monthly basis.

The reason behind the change is said to be that earlier, the scheme used biometrics to identify and distribute food grainsbut now due to the pandemic, biometrics are unsafe as it can increase the risk of spreading the virus. And hence, it has been decided to replace it with the IRIS Authentication and OTP on the registered mobile number. Telangana has become the first state to do so. The new rules came into effect from Monday (February 1) in the state.

Ration on Mobile OTP:

Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana will distribute the rations via Mobile One time Password (OTP) as the IRIS Authentication system is unavailable with them.

According to a statement of the Chief Rationing Officer of Hyderabad, the ration material will be distributed from 670 fair shops only after Mobile OTP authentication. There are 87,44,251 ration card holders in Telangana. Whereas, in Hyderabad there are 5,80,680 cardholders and in Rangareddy 5,24,656.

It has been advised to all the cardholders to link their phone number with Aadhaar card in order to get the ration.

Who can apply for ration card?

A ration card can be availed by any individual who has completed 18 years of age. The card can be availed with only one state. The ration card holds informations like who is the head of the family and other members.

How to apply?

You can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the ration card:

Step 1: Submit an online application on the food portal of the respective state. Like, if you are from Uttar Pradesh, you need to visit https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx

Step 2:You will have to download a PDF form from the respective state website

Step 3:Documents including Aadhaar card, driving license or any other photo ID card are required to generate a ration card

Step 4:Pay online fee ranging between Rs. 5 to 45. As the payment process is completed, the form is sent for verification

Step 5:The verification process will be done in 30 days. If in any case the verification does not match with the given data, the form will get canceled

Documents required for registration

You will require an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport-size photo of the Family head, Income Certificate, gas connection details,Caste Certificate, bank passbook, mobile number during the registration process.