Mobile Oxygen Service by Popular Front in Coimbatore Extends Help to Many

Irrespective of the controversy, the Corporation of Coimbatore has tied up with the Popular Front of India to run a free Corona Disaster Relief Center in Coimbatore from May 17, 2021.

As mild symptomatic patients are advised to be in-home quarantine, a need may arise to transfer them to a hospital with oxygen facilities in case of sudden shortness of breath. In this case, patients who are home quarantined in the vicinity of Coimbatore and the patients who are waiting for an oxygen bed at hospital premises will be delivered with free oxygen at their places through portal oxygen service.

On speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Ubaidur Rahman, the District Secretary of Coimbatore, Popular Front of India said that “Last week, we have started this free Corona Disaster Relief Center due to the Corona second-wave outbreak. We’re doing 10 types of services, more significantly, the free portable oxygen service has been launched for patients battling for oxygen in the vicinity of Coimbatore, where we reach their places and provide oxygen. Currently, we have launched this service across Kovai with 5 mobile oxygen vehicles. An average of 250 people per day contact us in need of oxygen.”

Shahul Hameed, a member of the Popular Front of India group in Coimbatore, told us about the free portable oxygen service, “After the second wave of Corona pandemic has hit worst across the district, hearing about the shortage of oxygen we’re collecting and providing free oxygen to those in need on behalf of our organisation. Later, after the demand arose from many sides, we have now started providing oxygen service directly to the patients through the mobile oxygen vehicle. Initially, we started with one mobile oxygen vehicle. Currently, we have 5 vehicles to provide free oxygen. We keep receiving calls from patients battling for oxygen even during midnight yet we rush to patients’ place to provide them oxygen service.”

Officials of the Popular Front of India say that the State government and the health sector have been implementing various programs to control the disease spread. Currently, there is a severe shortage of oxygen beds in hospitals and the demands are rising. The PFI has been providing oxygen services, free pills to patients, psychiatric counseling and various other aid have been given for the creation of more than 150 Corona victims without any assistance.

On speaking to News18 Tamil Nadu, Kumaravel Pandiyan, the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, said many people are benefitting from the service, whereas a few are unaware of such service around the city, yet the district corporation is trying to create awareness among the people.

“If a person tests positive for Covid and seeks for oxygen bed, out of anxiety it would lead them to battle for breath. In such a situation, PFI would lend help by delivering oxygen through its mobile oxygen service. But we have demarcation on this, once if the oxygen enters a hospital, it becomes medical care/disease treatment. According to the corporation, we are doing the disease containment. But we encourage to promote the mobile oxygen service.”

