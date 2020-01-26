Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Mobile Phone and 2G Internet Services in Kashmir Now Restored

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mobile Phone and 2G Internet Services in Kashmir Now Restored
A file photo shows journalists using the internet at government-run media centre in Srinagar. (Reuters)

Srinagar: Mobile phone services and 2G Internet services were restored in Kashmir on Sunday hours after being suspended as a precautionary measure for ensuring an incident-free Republic Day celebration in the Valley, officials said.

"Mobile telephone services were restored at 4.00 pm across Kashmir," one of the officials said.

2G mobile Internet services was restored around 9 pm, officials said.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

On Saturday, hours after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir, authorities again snapped services, citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

Mobile Internet was restored after being suspended nearly six months ago in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, but the service could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram