Mobile Phone of Another Woman Journalist Snatched in Delhi
On Sunday evening, another woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park.
Image for representation purpose only.
New Delhi: In a second such incident in less than a week, a woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla, police said on Thursday.
The woman, a resident of Govindpuri, was returning home on Monday after completing her work when two bike-borne men aged about 20-25 years came from behind and snatched her mobile phone, they said.
She works with a news channel at Okhla Phase -II, police said.
A case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, Additional Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said.
The CCTV footage of the area was being scanned, he said, adding that a vigil was being kept on movement of criminals with similar modus operandi. Technical surveillance was increased to nab the accused, police said.
On Sunday evening, another woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T Launched in India For Rs 37,999; Just a Few Months After The OnePlus 7
- Watch: When Soviet Russia Soldiers Danced to 'Toxic' by Britney Spears
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Livestream
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods