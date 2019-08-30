Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mobile Services Partially Restored North Kashmir's Kupwara District

All post-paid subscribers of state-run BSNL, Jio and Vodafone in the north Kashmir border district will benefit from the decision, officials said.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mobile Services Partially Restored North Kashmir's Kupwara District
File photo of Kashmir shutdown. (PTI)
Loading...

Srinagar: Incoming mobile services have been restored for post-paid subscribers in Kashmir Valley's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

All post-paid subscribers of state-run BSNL, Jio and Vodafone in the north Kashmir border district will benefit from the decision, they said.

According to the officials, there was a technical issue in allowing outgoing mobile services and it would take some time to overcome the problem.

Services for pre-paid subscribers, who don't get monthly bills, have not been opened yet, they said.

Landline, mobile and internet services were suspended on August 5 when the centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.

The state administration is opening up the communication system gradually and has restored landline services in 46 of 96 telephone exchanges in the Valley, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram